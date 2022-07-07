Police release name of man killed in Havelock North crash

Police have revealed 45-year-old Marco Milliaccio of Hastings was the person killed in a fatal crash in Havelock North on Monday. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the person who died following a crash in Havelock North on Monday.

He was 45-year-old Marco Milliaccio of Hastings.

"Police extends its condolences to his friends and family," the police statement said.

The crash, near a bend on St Georges Rd, was reported to emergency services moments after 4.30pm on Monday.

Three others from another vehicle were injured, one seriously. Of those, a male in his 40s remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the other two were discharged.

Police earlier confirmed that a car involved in a crash which killed a man near Havelock North was seen "travelling at speed" moments beforehand.

The police statement said inquiries into the crash are still ongoing.