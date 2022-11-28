Police name freediver found dead off Mahia Peninsula

A man who was found dead on Sunday, after freediving off Mahia Peninsula on Saturday, has been named as 36-year-old Tipuna Jones, from Gisborne. Photo / NZME

A man who was found dead on Sunday, after freediving off Mahia Peninsula on Saturday, has been named as 36-year-old Tipuna Jones, from Gisborne. Photo / NZME

Police have named the diver who was found dead off Mahia Peninsula over the weekend.

He was 36-year-old Tipuna Jones, from Gisborne.

“Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones,” a police statement said.

“The death will be referred to the Coroner.”

Police said earlier that Jones was reported missing off Mahia Peninsula about 10.15am on Saturday.

An extensive air and water search was undertaken throughout the day, which included Coastguard and helicopter resources, and carried on into Sunday, when Surf Life Saving NZ discovered Jones dead about 10.30am.

Senior Hawke’s Bay Coast guard Henry van Tuel said the man was freediving off a boat near Blacks Reef on Mahia Peninsula, and was found near there.

“Coastguard Hawke’s Bay wishes to extend our condolences to the diver’s whānau,” he said.



