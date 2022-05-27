Eastern Police District road policing manager Matt Broderick says there is "no rhyme nor reason" for the sudden spike of four fatal incidents in four weeks. Photo / NZME

Four road fatalities in Hawke's Bay this month have police searching for an explanation as they try to keep the roads safe

Speaking after the latest death, a woman pedestrian hit by a truck on the Hawke's Bay Expressway near Taradale, Eastern Police District road policing manager Matt

Broderick said there was "no rhyme nor reason" for the sudden spike, which included two fatalities in five days in Napier – the first in the area in more than 15 months.

There appeared to be no corresponding upward trend in the number of crashes generally, leaving police with the job of warning motorists about the increased risks of wintry conditions ahead and heavier traffic from ahead of the Queen's Birthday holiday weekend.

The latest tragedy happened about 4.30pm on Thursday, out from the expressway's northbound on-ramp from Taradale.

At least one motorist had stopped to warn the pedestrian off the road before she was struck, and the expressway was soon closed for about two hours to most traffic between Pakowhai Rd and Taradale Rd.

Police were today seeking any further relevant information, particularly from anyone on the expressway between 4.15pm and 4.45pm, Broderick said.

He said it's not illegal to walk alongside the expressway, as opposed to a motorway, but the guiding rule remained that all walkers and cyclists should wear high-visibility gear, and that such gear should be carried in vehicles for use if needed.

"Walking or cycling on the expressway is a hazardous thing to do, with vehicles travelling at 27 metres per second."

A pedestrian was killed after being struck about 4.30pm on Thursday on the Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / NZME

Amid the chaos, emergency services were called at 5.23pm to a three-vehicle incident near Golflands, on State Highway 51 between Hastings and Clive. The vehicles included a workers' van, but no significant injuries were reported.

Of the other five fatalities on roads from northern to southern Hawke's Bay this year, three were in the Hastings District and two in the Tararua District.

Thursday's was the first of the year on the state highways network, and the other six have been on rural roads.

The expressway death brought the provisional national road toll at midnight Thursday to 150, compared with 129 from January 1-May 25 last year, 112 a year earlier and 160 through the same months of 2019.

Deaths on Hawke's Bay roads in 2022:

January 8, 3.30am: Waimarama Rd, near Havelock North. Male, 66, sole occupant of vehicle hits tree.

March 29, 2.45pm: Weber Rd, Waitahora. Male, 65, sole occupant of overturned truck.

March 29, 4pm: Taihape Rd, Pukehamoamoa. Male, 63, station-wagon collides with oncoming truck, two others injured.

May 1, 4.45pm: Weber Rd, between Dannevirke and Waitahora, Tararua. Male, 57, cyclist collides with vehicle.

May 14, 7.30am: Railway Rd, Longlands, Hastings. Female, 20, sole occupant of vehicle crashes off the road.

May 21, 4.20am: Willowbank Ave, Meeanee, Napier. Male, 49, sole occupant of vehicle hits fence and pole.

May 26, 4.30pm: Hawke's Bay Expressway, near Meeanee Rd on-ramp. Female pedestrian, struck by truck.