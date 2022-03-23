Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Police enquiry after man dies in Napier's Clive Square

Quick Read
Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A police inquiry is under way after the death of a man on the fringes of the city's Clive Square.

Police said about 2pm, that a report of disorder had been received at 11.40am. Police attended and provided assistance to a 32-year-old man.

"Shortly after this the man's condition deteriorated and despite the attempts of emergency services personnel to resuscitate him, he has died," a statement said. "Police are conducting enquiries into the incident."

Earlier people including Hawke's Bay Today staff saw the closing of one-way Clive Square West between Carlyle and Dickens streets, with Fire and Emergency NZ staff having constructed a tent to protect a scene from the rain.

Police staff were in and around the tent where there appeared to be a deceased person covered by a blanket or tarpaulin.

A St John Ambulance was parked nearby.

Emergency services at the scene.
Emergency services at the scene.

A worker at a nearby business said it was not uncommon for people to sleep rough in Clive Square. Police, an ambulance and fire services were all on scene about 12.30pm.

MORE TO COME.