Police enquiry after man dies in Napier's Clive Square

Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A police inquiry is under way after the death of a man on the fringes of the city's Clive Square.

Police said about 2pm, that a report of disorder had been received at 11.40am. Police attended and provided assistance to a 32-year-old man.

"Shortly after this the man's condition deteriorated and despite the attempts of emergency services personnel to resuscitate him, he has died," a statement said. "Police are conducting enquiries into the incident."

Earlier people including Hawke's Bay Today staff saw the closing of one-way Clive Square West between Carlyle and Dickens streets, with Fire and Emergency NZ staff having constructed a tent to protect a scene from the rain.

Police staff were in and around the tent where there appeared to be a deceased person covered by a blanket or tarpaulin.

A St John Ambulance was parked nearby.

A worker at a nearby business said it was not uncommon for people to sleep rough in Clive Square. Police, an ambulance and fire services were all on scene about 12.30pm.

