Police crackdown on illegal hunting after firearms seized near Wairoa

Police crack down on Illegal hunting after firearms and hunting equipment were seized in the Wharerata Forest between Wairoa and Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

Police crack down on Illegal hunting after firearms and hunting equipment were seized in the Wharerata Forest between Wairoa and Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

Police are cracking down on illegal hunting after firearms and hunting equipment were seized in the Wharerata Forest between Wairoa and Gisborne.

A vehicle was stopped by police in the forest on Friday night, with the occupier's equipment for hunting at night seized by officers.

Police said they are currently working with local groups to target illegal hunting in the forest.



"To hunt in the Wharerata Forest, a permit issued by one the forestry companies or Gisborne District Council is required and must be on your person," a police spokeswoman said.

"There is absolutely no hunting permitted in any of the Wharerata forest blocks at night."

The police spokeswoman added: "Anyone caught hunting in the forest at night can potentially have all hunting items seized and face prosecution."