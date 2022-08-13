The police car being towed on Sunday morning in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A police car had to be towed after driving over "nails" left along a busy stretch of state highway through Napier.

The incident happened about 7.30am on Sunday morning, along the Hawke's Bay Expressway, near the roundabout to Hawke's Bay Airport.

"The tyres of a patrol vehicle were damaged this morning in Napier. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances. No arrests have been made," a police spokesman said.

Tyre tracks near the scene on Sunday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said it appeared to have been nails which caused the damage. Rhere were no immediate reports of other cars being damaged.

Police were investigating how the nails came to be on the road. They did not confirm if the police car was involved in a pursuit at the time it drove over them.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 30-year-old man following a car chase late on Friday night which ended with a stolen vehicle being spiked.

The police spokesman said they sighted a stolen vehicle near Waipawa and "attempted to pull over the vehicle, which was driving erratically".

The vehicle was spiked near Colin White Rd in Te Hauke, south of Hastings.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the incident.