Police arrest alleged knife wielder following robbery in Puketapu

Quick action on the part of police led to a man being arrested for aggravated robbery. Photo / NZME

Quick action on the part of police led to a man being arrested for aggravated robbery. Photo / NZME

A commercial address on Dartmore Rd, Puketapu, was targeted for robbery by a 25 year-old man allegedly wielding a knife.

Police responded to the incident on Saturday at 5.15pm, and the man was taken into custody soon after.

The man took a quantity of cigarettes and left the scene in a vehicle.

Police quickly located the vehicle which was abandoned on Livingstone Rd, Flaxmere.

An officer chased the man on foot and took him into custody.

The 25-year-old man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday charged with aggravated robbery.

As the matter is now before the court, police have no further information available.