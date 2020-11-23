Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in Hastings crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal pedestrian crash on Taihape Rd, Hastings, on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are appealing for witnesses after a person died after being hit by a car on Taihape Rd, Hastings, on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Swamp Rd and Korokipo Rd, Omahu, Hastings, about 2am.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a person walking on or near the intersection of Taihape Rd and Korokipo Rd between 1.40am and 1.55am on Sunday, as well as the drivers of two logging trucks seen heading into Taihape Rd from Korokipo Rd around the time of the crash.

"Police extend their sympathies to the person's family and friends at this difficult time," a police spokeswoman said.

Anybody with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting job number 201122/9598.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.