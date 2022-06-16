Police appeal for witnesses after aggravated robbery in Taradale

A man assaulted another man delivering bread and stole his truck in Taradale early on Thursday morning.
A police statement said the incident took place near a convenience store in Gloucester St around 2am.
"The victim was fortunately not seriously injured, and the truck was found by police on Karamu Road South, Hastings," the statement said.
Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw a white delivery truck with blue signage in the area or travelling between Taradale and Hastings.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"If you have information about this incident or the people involved that might
help Police, please call 105 and quote file number 220616/4152," the statement said.
MORE TO COME