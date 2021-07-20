Police appeal for information after shots fired from car on State Highway 5, near Te Pōhue

Police are appealing for information about a firearms incident on State Highway 5, near Te Pōhue on Sunday evening. Photo / NZME

The gun fired from a car on State Highway 5, near Te Pōhue, has yet to be recovered with police also appealing for any sightings of a late model, dark coloured, Isuzu ute.

Police are investigating a firearms incident in which shots were fired from a car travelling towards Taupō about 5.15pm on Sunday.

The vehicle was stopped by armed Police as it entered Taupō and two people were taken into custody, CIB Taupō area manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said.

"No one was injured during the incident but there was damage caused to one other vehicle.

"The firearm used in the incident has not yet been located."

A 29-year-old male was remanded in custody after appearing in Taupō District Court on Monday facing a number of firearms related charges.

A 48-year-old female is expected to appear in Taupō District Court on July 21, on a dangerous driving charge.

They are also appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who might have information concerning suspicious people or activity in the area leading up to the incident.

You can contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 210718/2768.