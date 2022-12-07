Voyager 2022 media awards
Police and whānau concerned for Flaxmere teen missing since early November

Flaxmere 15-year-old Hayley has been missing from her home since early November. Photo/ Supplied

Police and whānau have concerns for the safety of a Flaxmere teen who went missing in early November.

A statement from Eastern District Police said 15-year-old Hayley went missing from her home in early November.

“Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing,” the statement said.

A police spokesperson confirmed police were still searching for Hayley on Thursday morning.

“Police still encourage anyone with information to contact Police and make a 105 report,” the spokesperson said.

Police advise people who have seen Hayley or have information about her whereabouts, to contact them and quote file number 221115/8666.

