Upgrading of the racecourse track in Hastings started earlier this month and was well under way this week. Photo / Michaela Gower.

The rebuilding of the Hastings racecourse’s troublesome Southland Rd end bend is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

But it will still be several months before any equine action will be seen on the track as Hawke’s Bay Racing (HBR) and New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) work towards having it ready for the three-day Spring Racing Carnival in September-October next year.

Racing ended abruptly because of safety concerns after a horse slipped entering the bend just past the finishing post at the end of the first (and ultimately only) race on September 28 last year, the second day of the 2024 carnival.

NZTR Central Districts general manager of special projects and former HBR CEO Darin Balcombe said the work on about two furlongs of the course is being done in four stages of about 100 metres each, from just past the winning post to the 1400m shute at the entrance to the back straight.

Starting with the vicinity of the shute, the turf is being excavated and re-turfed up to 18 metres out.