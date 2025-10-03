It is envisaged that it will all bind together and generate good grass growth over the coming months so that racing can recommence next year, possibly earlier than the initial predicted return of next spring.

Another southern win for HB owner

Hastings thoroughbred owner-breeder Ian Holloway’s decision to have his horses transferred to the Christchurch stable of David Walsh is certainly paying dividends.

When Hollyhockaroo took out a 1200m maiden race at Timaru on Wednesday last week, it was the second success in less than a month for the Holloway/Walsh combination, after Graeme John’s win in a Rating 65 race over 1000m at Riccarton on August 30.

What made the success of both horses even more special for Holloway is that he bred them both.

Hollyhockaroo is a 4-year-old mare by Time Test out of the Royal Academy mare Pukalee, and was having her fourth race start.

She showed promise when winning a Foxton 850m trial 12 months ago and finished second on debut over 1100m at Woodville, when trained on that track by Shane Brown.

Hollyhockaroo is one of six horses Holloway now has in work with David Walsh, a former champion jockey who made a return to the trainers’ ranks last season after a 20-year break.

The horse was sent south at the beginning of this year, and Walsh said she took a while to settle in her new surroundings.

It was a great training feat by Walsh to get the horse to win in what was her first start for nearly 11 months.

He told jockey Billy Jacobson to make the most of the horse’s inside draw and take up a prominent position. Hollyhockaroo disputed the pace with Hard Attack to the home turn before taking control.

The big striding mare kicked clear early in the straight and kept up a strong run to the line to win by one and a quarter lengths.

“She has always shown a fair bit and was beaten by a horse called Cypress when second in her first start, and that horse went on to win two races at this year’s Grand National meeting,” Walsh said.

“She had a few growing pains and is quite a leggy mare, so she is going to be better with more time.

“It was good to get another win for the owner, Ian Holloway, as he has put a lot into the game, so he deserves the success.”

Holloway said this week that Hollyhockaroo would now be given a brief freshen-up to let her get over the race and would probably start again towards the end of the year.

“I’ve now had three individual starters from David Walsh’s stable for two wins, three seconds and a third.”

Graeme John has recorded two wins and three seconds since being sent south, while Cool As Bling, a well-bred 2-year-old for which Holloway paid $90,000 at the Karaka yearling sales, finished third on debut over 800m at last Saturday’s Riccarton meeting.

Pukalee, the dam of Hollyhockaroo, was the winner of only one race but has proved to be a good broodmare for Holloway, producing seven individual winners.

Numero Uno was her first foal and was sold to Singapore, where he won four races.

Verna Audrey (three wins) and Ivan Kane (four wins) were her next two foals, both of which were raced by Holloway. Gracie Lee, State Of Fear and Taylor Square are other winners out of the mare.

Holloway also has a yearling filly by Noverre coming on, and Pukalee, who is now 20, has been mated this year with Little Brose.

“We don’t know whether she is in foal or not yet, but I’d say it will probably be her last foal anyway,” Holloway added.

Stellar success for Napier family

Napier racehorse owner Garry Trow and his family were rejoicing again when Stella Success upset the punters with another decisive win at Waverley last Sunday.

The 4-year-old Staphanos mare was at odds of 28-1 when breaking through for a maiden win over 2200m at Waverley on July 25 and was at double-figure odds again when racing away for a two-and-a-half-length win in a Rating 65 race over 1650m last Sunday.

Promising apprentice jockey Amber Riddell settled Stella Success midfield on the rails in the early stages before improving coming to the home turn.

Lovely Rita had set a fast pace in front and had a handy advantage turning for home.

But Riddell saved every inch of ground by hugging the inside rail around the bend, and Stella Success quickly went up to challenge the leader, hitting the front soon after. She then raced clear in the final stages for a dominant win.

Stella Success is the fourth horse in which Trow has had a share, and all four have been successful, the others being Military Step (three wins), Merlotti (two wins) and Lightning Dream (one win).

Trow’s 97-year-old father Doug also has a share in Stella Success, who is the first horse he has raced. Other family members involved are Garry Trow’s brothers, Scott and Warren, and his sister Janice Beauchamp.

The mare is trained at Foxton by Joshua Levelle and Sacha Rennie, who also share in the ownership.

Moodley back after bad injury

Leading northern apprentice jockey Triston Moodley is set to return to race-day riding at Avondale next Wednesday, three months after he sustained a head injury at the Waipa trials.

The 24-year-old was kicked in the head in the mounting yard at the Te Awamutu track in July and was flown to Waikato Hospital, where he had a plate put in his head.

He remained in hospital for a week, and has been pleased with the speed of his recovery.

“It was pretty quick. I got out of hospital after a week, and it took me a month to get back on my feet.

“Since then, it has been onwards and upwards. I am back to normal and I am back riding track work. I am just getting better and better every day.

“I have been keeping fit through my recovery. I spoke with my boss [trainer Danny Walker] and we are planning on a return next Wednesday.”

While it was a tough end to the season, Moodley was pleased with his efforts, with his 52-win haul beating his previous season’s best of 40 wins.

He also recorded his first stakes victory aboard the Erin Hocquard-trained Spencer in the Group 3 Spring Sprint (1400m) and defended his title at the apprentice-only day at New Plymouth.

Williams has one more goal

Canterbury jockey Kylie Williams ticked off a major goal over the weekend and is hoping to achieve one more before retirement.

The 45-year-old brought up her 1000th victory when piloting Riviera Rebel to win the North Canterbury Cup (2000m) in front of family and friends at her home track of Riccarton on Saturday.

“It’s good to finally get there, it has been a while,” she said. “The family were there, so that was even better.”

Williams began her riding career in the 1996-97 season and, even with the birth of her three children, she hasn’t missed a season.

She has posted 32 Group or Listed victories, and while they were special, Williams said winning some maiden races had meant just as much.

“They are all pretty special.

“The one where I won a maiden at Riverton on Pure Zambezi for very good friends of mine was great. To even get the horse to the races, let alone to win a race, was special.”

Having now reached her goal of 1000 wins, retirement has crept into Williams’ mind. But there is one more thing she would like to do, which is to ride against her son, Logan Bates.

The 23-year-old looks to have inherited his mother’s talent, having recorded 108 wins in Australia, including 59 last season, which led to him being crowned Country Racing Victoria Apprentice Jockey of the Year.

“It will be cool to ride against him, and hopefully he will get back here for Cup Week if all goes well.”

All going to plan, Williams said she would be happy to retire shortly afterwards and start to enjoy life outside of racing.

“I am thinking maybe Christmas time. I have had to sacrifice a lot with the kids through the races, and now I want to be able to go to Australia and watch Logan or go to watch my daughter, Rhiarn, do gymnastics.

“And my son Rico has just turned 18. He has nothing to do with horses and wants to be a tradie.”