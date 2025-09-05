Advertisement
Premium

John Jenkins: The land-swap deal at the heart of a new $77.3m racecourse in Flaxmere

Hawkes Bay Today
9 mins to read

Hastings-trained Nedwin is at full stretch as he clears one of the fences on his way to winning last Sunday’s Pakuranga Hunt Cup Steeplechase.

Opinion

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay. This is his weekly opinion column.

A new state-of-the-art racecourse and thoroughbred training facility, costing more than $77.3 million, is planned for a Greenfields site on the outskirts of Hastings.

The 44.5-ha property is situated at the end of

