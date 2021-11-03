Plenty more rain still to come for Hawke's Bay, but not as heavy

Stormy skies above Ātea a Rangi at Waitangi Regional Park will hang around for a little while longer. Photo / Warren Buckland

The heavy rain warning over Hawke's Bay is likely to remain in place, but it might get a few tweaks, says MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes.

The heavy rain warning is in place for 14 hours from 9am to 11pm with periods of heavy rain expected.

The region can expect another 60 to 90 mm of rain to accumulate, on top of what has already fallen, with peak rates of 10 to 15 mm/h.

MetService cautioned that further rain was forecast after this time, but it was not expected to meet warning criteria, and the warning could be extended later.

Wairoa District Council posted on Facebook saying heavy rainfall for the Kopuawhara/Nuhaka areas was expected and the areas could get an additional 100 mm from now until 7am Friday.

There may be some flash flooding, and with a high tide may cause minor flooding in the Maungawhio lagoon area, the post stated.

The river level for Wairoa was expected to peak and maintain this level (or slightly higher) for the next 12 to 24 hours.

There may be some levels in the lower area near the yacht club reaching levels similar to the flooding event in September.

The council posted that with the level of rain, the area would also get quite a bit of storm water infiltration into the wastewater system which puts a bit of pressure on the wastewater system.

The council reminded residents (mainly in the Wairoa township) 'don't rush to flush' and to look at ways to minimise wastewater coming from your property during heavy rain events.

They also advised road users to drive to the conditions, watch for surface flooding, and keep an eye on weather forecast.

Over the last 48 hours to 8am on Thursday rainfall across the region varied markedly, said McInnes.

In Te Pohue 89.8mms of rain fell in the last 48 hours, and Hawke's Bay Airport saw 39.2mm of rain over the same period.

"There will be a gradual decline in the amount of rainfall, but it won't be until Monday that things actually start clearing up."

Heavy rain may cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible, with drivers urged to take care on the roads.

The rain is down to a low pressure system to the north of the country and a ridge of high pressure over the southern half, says MetService.

And the prevailing low temperatures are down to the influence of the southeasterly wind flow, where the eastern and central North Island return to figures in the low to mid-teens.

Thursday's highs were only expected to get up to 15 degree Celsius in Napier and 14C in Hastings, which was four to five degrees lower than average said McInnes.

On Friday the temperature in Napier was expected to be 18C and 17C in Hastings.