Plea for support for local business

Bryce Galloway, manager of Mitre 10 at a Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce event in 2017.

Dannevirke businesses are asking the local community to continue to support them through new rules for Covid level 3.

Mitre 10 manager Bryce Galloway said unlike when the country went into level 3 last year, this time would be very different.

Under level 4, the store was doing online orders only.

Staff were only able to work in the store to pack and send orders by courier or look after the plants in the garden centre.

Under level 3, people would be able to order online and click and collect, but no shopping would be allowed in store.

Galloway said payments would also either be online or contactless.

It had been a frustrating few weeks for many business owners who were, like the rest of New Zealand, uncertain of what news each day would bring and whether alert levels would change.

"It doesn't help the stress levels."

Galloway said the building industry had been facing many problems after the lockdown in March 2020, including supply issues, but had just started to come right.

"Things weren't too bad," he said.

"This has put the handbrake on the building industry even more."

The Government's programme to build more housing was going to have its share of difficulties as a lack of a trained labour force was going to add to the lack of construction materials.

"How are they going to build them now?"

That also meant many retailers were going to be facing their own issues with the supply of goods.

Craig Lancaster, owner of Lancaster Tractors said he and other business owners were doing their best to help each other out especially with ongoing supply chain issues worldwide.

He said he was often at the whim of other countries, which were also experiencing the pandemic and not sending desperately needed parts for months at a time, causing considerable delays in repairs.

That meant his customers were left waiting.

Lancaster asked his customers to have a little patience.

"We're all trying to work through this the best we can."

Galloway said he would like people in Dannevirke to support their local businesses while also recognising these issues.

For some small towns, losing local business meant the town would die, but he felt fortunate to live in Dannevirke.

"We all support each other."