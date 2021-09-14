Planning big Hawke's Bay weekend events without the crowds

A day at the races, but it won't be quite the same on Saturday. No ticket sales and no general public allowed, but there will be a punters club nationwide. Photo / File

A day at the races, but it won't be quite the same on Saturday. No ticket sales and no general public allowed, but there will be a punters club nationwide. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay Racing will give away much of one of its only sources of revenue as its Spring Racing Carnival opens without a crowd in Hastings on Saturday.

Under the conditions of Covid-19 Delta alert level 2, no members of the public will be allowed on course, but they will still be able to take part through via a Punters Club through the TAB, bets for which will be done by experts on-course with the racing club's 9.5 per cent cut of TAB revenue from the club betting being donated to the Cancer Society.

Only those on a prepared list will be admitted to the racecourse.

CEO Darin Balcombe said with no public present there would be no gate takings, which had become an entrenched part of the fundraising around the annual Cancer Society Daffodil Day street appeal.

Hawke's Bay Racing had been searching for a way it could still help, a big step considering that there will be little revenue for the club on what is one of three or four days it relies on for keeping racing going in Hawke's Bay.

There will be other opportunities, including owner and trainer interest in the day's racing which could mean an extra race being added when final acceptances and race fields are declared tomorrow.

Balcombe said 10 races had originally been scheduled, with stakemoney totalling $640,000, including the $220,000 for feature event the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy race, increased by $20,000 from last year and attracting most of the country's top gallopers currently in racing.

An extra race would add to the opportunities for the Cancer appeal, with the TAB donating $2000 to the cause for any winner carrying the specially produced Daffodil Day colours, which will be assigned to one horse in each race.

Balcombe said Hawke's Bay Racing had special interest in searching for extra ways to add to the appeal, with the cancer society's national street appeal last month cancelled for a second year in a row, added to the absence of the gate takings again, with public also unable to attend the festival's opening day last year.

He said in "normal" circumstances a crowd of 2-3000 would have been expected on the opening day of the carnival, building to about 8000 for the last day.

It will feature the third leg of the Spring triple crown, the $250,000 Livamol Classic, with the club still hopeful there won't be any pandemic alert disappointments for what is already a near-sellout crowd.

The first race on Saturday is scheduled for 11.50am, and the main event for 4.25pm, with racegoers comprising sponsors and owners in four separate rooms to meet the alert limits of no more than 50 in any group. Including stable staff, there will likely be less than 300 people on course during the day.

Meanwhile, the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union was late on Tuesday still working on plans for the Hawke's Bay Magpies Battle of the Bays Ranfurly Shield defence against Bay of Plenty Steamers at McLean Park, Napier, starting at 2.05pm on Sunday.

It will also be without the general public and allow for a crowd only of season-ticket holders and sponsors, also in "bubbles" of no more than 50 people.

Being the first game since the start of the lockdown a month ago, and given the keen rivalry between the neighbouring unions, a crowd of over 6000 could have been expected for the match.