Photos: Thousands turn out for Anzac Day dawn service in Napier

Thousands of people turned out for the Anzac Day dawn service in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

As the sun rose over Napier’s Soundshell during the Anzac Day dawn service, the crowds heard the stories of two fallen soldiers.

Thousands of people crowded around the venue off Marine Parade on Tuesday morning to show their respects during one of nine dawn services staged across Hawke’s Bay.

Minister for Veterans Meka Whaitiri shared the memory of Captain John Clark MacLean with the Napier crowd, while Napier RSA president John Percell referenced the “unknown warrior” buried at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington.

Whaitiri said Captain John Clark was a gallant and long-serving soldier from Napier who died at the end of World War I.

“Wounded many times, he was decorated with the Military Cross honours in December 1917 for detaching and pushing away a burning ammunition truck from the rest of the ammunition train while under enemy fire.

“And again in September 1918 for bringing in wounded [soldiers] for evacuation by light rail while under continuous shell fire.

“Tragically in early 1919, and sadly after the war was over and while awaiting demobilisation in France, he passed away.”

Whaitiri, who gave an opening address in Gallipoli during Anzac Day last year, said it was now over a century since the end of World War I and almost 80 years since the end of World War II.

“The sacrifices made by New Zealanders in those conflicts, and more recent wars, does not diminish with the passing of time.”

Napier RSA president Percell also shared the story of the unknown warrior who was entombed in Wellington, and “is the foremost symbol of remembrance for all Kiwis who did not make the journey home”.

“We do not know where he was born, or precisely how or where he died.

“We do not know where in New Zealand he had made his home, or where he left it for the battlefields of Europe.

“We do not know his age or circumstance,” he said.

“We will never know who this New Zealander is. Yet he has always been amongst those we have honoured.

“We know he was one of the 18,000 New Zealanders who died at Gallipoli and on the Western Front, of the 100,000 New Zealanders who volunteered for service for the 1st World War.

“He is all of them, and one of us.”

He said those who paid the ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them.”



