According to police data, since January 1, 2024, there have been 39 reported cases of theft and related offences and 15 reported cases of unlawful entry with intent/burglary or breaking and entering within the Clive area.

These figures are slightly up on last year’s numbers of 29 cases of theft, and 26 cases of unlawful entry within Clive. However, these figures are still much lower than they were in 2022, with 105 theft cases and 29 unlawful entry cases.

The Clive community policeman is based in Havelock North, which adds an extra 10 to 15 minutes to travel time when called.

“The community policeman covers a pretty large area encompassing Clive, Haumoana, Te Awanga, Whakatu, Mangateretere, Awatoto and surrounding rural districts. Clive is central to this area, so it seems like a no-brainer to be based there,” Redstone said.

Former councillor for Hastings' Heretaunga ward Ann Redstone wants to reopen the Clive Community Police Station to curb crime in the town.

She said there had been a community policeman based at Clive for many years before the closure.

“Everyone knew them well and felt reassured to know there would be someone manning the station, at least some of the time.”

The Clive Police Station was closed in 2014 and the property has been unused since.

“I understand the reason for the closure was around reduced Government funding forcing cuts to services. The Havelock North Police Station was also reviewed but remained open.”

The petition claims the benefits of a manned police station in Clive would include faster response times, increased accessibility, enhanced security, community confidence, proactive policing, and local knowledge “helping to create a thriving, secure and more resilient community for everyone”.

A police spokesperson said that across the country, including in Hawke’s Bay, officers generally operate to a 24/7 mobile deployment model, rather than a station-based model – which takes into account the most efficient use of the resources they have to help ensure everyone is safe.

“This means most police officers spend the bulk of their time out in the community, active and ready to respond to calls for service across the area as required, rather than assigned to duties at any one station.

“A rural community constable has Clive as part of his area. We acknowledge the incredible value our community constables and local Police staff add to all the communities they serve. In saying that – every single officer in our community is available to listen to locals’ concerns and help address them as best we are able to.”

