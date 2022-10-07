Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by truck in Dannevirke

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Traffic was diverted while emergency services dealt with the scene. Photo / Leanne Warr

Traffic was diverted while emergency services dealt with the scene. Photo / Leanne Warr

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Dannevirke.

Emergency services were called to the scene on SH2 near the intersection of Robertshawe Cres in the Tararua town just after midday.

A spokesman from St John said they were notified of the incident at 12.10pm and sent an ambulance and a helicopter.

He said one patient was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

Traffic was diverted and the highway was expected to be closed for at least two hours.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today