Patrick is teacher's pet

St Joseph's School pupil Chloe Telford reads with Patrick, the newest member of class. Photo / Supplied

Dannevirke's St Joseph's School has a new enrolment who is fitting in well - even though his favourite subject appears to be eating.

Patrick, affectionately known as Piggles, started this term in the Year 1 and 2 class with teacher Sarah Newell.

He has quickly become part of the family and participates in all classroom activities, as well as spending time with children from other classes during breaks.

He enjoys sitting on the floor with the children and then goes back to his box for a rest when they move to their tables to continue their learning.

Patrick, who is 5 weeks old, was the runt of a litter of nine so has needed special care.

He was bottle-fed initially and has now progressed to solids in the form of bread soaked in milk, along with supplements as recommended by his vet to ensure he receives the nutrients he needs.

Principal Megan Seatter says Patrick now has his meals with the children, starting with his breakfast when he arrives at school, followed by morning tea and lunch.

While Patrick was still quite tiny he was growing well, she said.