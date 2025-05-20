“She’s like, it’s $260, and I was like, what? That’s just so much money.”
The woman had previously paid about $120 on such visits.
After-hours service
Earlier this year, City Doctors said it was upping charges for patients enrolled at GP practices that didn’t contribute staffing to its after-hours service.
The after-hours clinic is one of the most expensive places to seek care in New Zealand, costing between $225 for people with a community services card to $260 for a non-enrolled patient for a medical consultation, and between $85 for people with a community services card and $110 for enrolled patients.
In Palmerston North, fewer clinical staff from other practices were contributing to the out-of-hours roster compared with its other clinics.
“One of the mechanisms by which we need to ensure the service is sustainable is to have the higher charge for patients who aren’t enrolled in the practice and also for patients whose clinicians are not contributing to that after-hours roster.”
Sometimes staff wiped charges or charged people less when they couldn’t afford the fees, McCann said.
Funding could be better targeted
The chief executive of Manawatū’s Local Health group, Nicky Hart, said any government boost to primary health was good.
“It’s really busy, and we can get 20 or 30 people between 6 and 8pm on some busy nights. It’s more busy during the winter.
“It’s definitely made a difference with the paramedics, but we mostly can’t cope with the demand, and often they’ll overflow into Palmerston North or into the hospital.”
Not enough GPs
Patient Voice Aotearoa’s Malcolm Mulholland said it was unclear if the government boost would help to make services more affordable.
“It’s not uncommon to walk in there and see the waiting room bursting at the seams with patients, [and] there to be wait times of four hours or more. On top of that, if you are seen, there is a horrendous cost attached to that,” Mulholland told Midday Report.
He said for many patients, the cost was too expensive, so they went to Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department instead.
But it’s not just Palmerston North experiencing costly after hours’ visits.
“I’ve heard of horrendous costs elsewhere, in particular, around Queenstown and Central Otago,” he said. “I understand it’s a common price to pay over $200 down that part of the world and I suspect it’s very high elsewhere.”
“We have actively engaged with stakeholders in the region and continue to request support from GPs not currently contributing at an equitable level, but unfortunately, we still do not have enough clinician support.”
City Doctors has been approached for further comment on their pricing.
Health Minister Simeon Brown told Midday Report on Monday the Government’s investments in primary care will ensure new urgent care clinics are adequately staffed with doctors.
Funding had been allocated to train 50 more GPs a year, 100 overseas doctors already in NZ, and for 120 nurse practitioners per year, he said.