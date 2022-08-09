Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Passenger trains 'ignored' in latest Hawke's Bay public transport plan

4 minutes to read
Calls are being made for a passenger train to return to Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A Hawke's Bay MP has criticised the region's public transport plan for "ignoring" passenger trains as a viable option - 20 years after they last ran in the region.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council says the

