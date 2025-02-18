Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Part-timers won’t solve Hawke’s Bay’s problems, departing councillor says

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor Martin Williams is not standing for re-election this year. He says amalgamation is the only solution to the region’s ongoing challenges following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor Martin Williams is not standing for re-election this year. He says amalgamation is the only solution to the region’s ongoing challenges following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

A departing Hawke’s Bay councillor says the job is now too big for part-timers and amalgamation to create fulltime councillors is the only solution to the region’s problems.

Fifty-six councillors, including mayors, are currently spread across Hawke’s Bay’s five councils – Wairoa, Napier, Hastings, Central Hawke’s Bay and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council – with another 10 in Tararua.

Martin Williams, who is not putting his hat in the ring for re-election after six years on Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, says Cyclone Gabrielle has fast-tracked the need to take another look at council amalgamation.

Williams said what amalgamation looks like in Hawke’s Bay must be led by locals, but the job of being a councillor in Hawke’s Bay was now too challenging to be done part-time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He says an amalgamated council might have about 20 councillors in fulltime roles, paid accordingly, but at an overall level ratepayers could afford.

Williams, who is a lawyer specialising in local government and environmental law, said he never intended to make a career out of being a councillor.

“But the demands of the role at this time in history, when the chickens of climate change and decades of underinvestment in infrastructure have come home to roost on our watch, are more than I think people realise or give credit for.

“Being a lawyer is a demanding profession, and I can’t be half or a third of a lawyer and do justice to either role.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The job has just got too big for people with other jobs.

“I wanted to contribute and I’ve learned a hell of a lot. In the six years I’ve been a councillor, it’s been everything but usual. There’s been drought, floods, a cyclone and a pandemic.

“It’s challenging and frustrating but I’m proud that we have stuck together.”

He said the region had amazing councillors, who had given years of dedicated service, but the cyclone had placed immense pressure and stress on the system as a whole.

“There have been examples of councils retreating to their corners on issues like tourism, economic development, coastal hazards and civil defence in response to that pressure, squabbling over who is paying for this or that.

“We don’t sing from the same songsheet when we are under so much pressure.”

He said fulltime councillors were the only realistic way the region could affordably and effectively meet the challenges presented by climate change, achieve flood resilience and water security and confront an otherwise overwhelming regional infrastructure deficit.

“We don’t have the time nor the luxury any longer not to do this.”

Williams said he had contributed where he could and learned a lot.

“I have nothing but respect for those who are up for another round of three years, they face a massive challenge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“But it is time for me to move on to other challenges.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today