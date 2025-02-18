He says an amalgamated council might have about 20 councillors in fulltime roles, paid accordingly, but at an overall level ratepayers could afford.

Williams, who is a lawyer specialising in local government and environmental law, said he never intended to make a career out of being a councillor.

“But the demands of the role at this time in history, when the chickens of climate change and decades of underinvestment in infrastructure have come home to roost on our watch, are more than I think people realise or give credit for.

“Being a lawyer is a demanding profession, and I can’t be half or a third of a lawyer and do justice to either role.

“The job has just got too big for people with other jobs.

“I wanted to contribute and I’ve learned a hell of a lot. In the six years I’ve been a councillor, it’s been everything but usual. There’s been drought, floods, a cyclone and a pandemic.

“It’s challenging and frustrating but I’m proud that we have stuck together.”

He said the region had amazing councillors, who had given years of dedicated service, but the cyclone had placed immense pressure and stress on the system as a whole.

“There have been examples of councils retreating to their corners on issues like tourism, economic development, coastal hazards and civil defence in response to that pressure, squabbling over who is paying for this or that.

“We don’t sing from the same songsheet when we are under so much pressure.”

He said fulltime councillors were the only realistic way the region could affordably and effectively meet the challenges presented by climate change, achieve flood resilience and water security and confront an otherwise overwhelming regional infrastructure deficit.

“We don’t have the time nor the luxury any longer not to do this.”

Williams said he had contributed where he could and learned a lot.

“I have nothing but respect for those who are up for another round of three years, they face a massive challenge.

“But it is time for me to move on to other challenges.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.