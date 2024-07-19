Hawke’s Bay will get plenty of opportunity to cheer its Olympics hopefuls in the 2024 games starting Paris on Friday, with genuine prospects of top six placings and even medals to emulate the feats of
Paris Olympics: Guide to Hawke’s Bay athletes - the biggest representation ever, and genuine medal prospects
Doug Laing
Then there’s men’s 3000 metres steeplechase chance George (Geordie) Beamish, raised in Hawke’s Bay but later a boarder at Whanganui Collegiate.
The Black Sticks men’s hockey team has a big Hawke’s Bay flavour with coach Greg Nicol and assistant and former long-serving player Shea McAleese, goalie Dominic Dixon and midfielder Sean Findlay.
They’re medal hopes after winning the recent Nations Cup, for teams ranked 9-16.
Another Hawke’s Bay hopeful is second sprint canoe racer, the 2022 and 2023 Waikato University Sportsman of the Year Hamish Legarth, a K2 and K4 crew member.
The five gold medals won by people from Hawke’s Bay at the Olympic Games have all been won by rowers - Keith Trask in the gold medal men’s coxless four in Los Angeles in 1984, Caroline and Georgina Evers-Swindell in the women’s double sculls gold in both Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008, and the Tokyo games double of Twigg’s single sculls and Mackintosh in the eight.
The only other Olympic Games medalist from Hawke’s Bay has been cyclist Westley Gough, who claimed bronze with the men’s pursuit team in London in 2012.
There was a unique close affinity with Hawke’s Bay when Australian Jai Taurima scored a surprise long jump silver medal at the 2000 games in Sydney.
In the Paralympic team is Peter Cowan, a para canoe competitor who lost a leg after a collision with a car while cycling in triathlon training in 2010.
The man in charge of the Olympic team (Chef de Mission) is Hawke’s Bay-based Nigel Avery, originally from Auckland and a winner of five Commonwealth Games weightlifting medals, including two golds.
Meanwhile, Hawke’s Bay rugby referee and former Basketball Hawke’s Bay general manager Nick Hogan will referee in the Sevens.
OUR HB TEAM
Hawke’s Bay members of the New Zealand teams, with dates and times for the stages of their events, are:
Athletics:
George (Geordie) Beamish – Men’s 3000 metres steeplechase.
27yrs, Lindisfarne College/Whanganui Collegiate.
August 6: 5.05am, Round 1.
August 8: 7.40am, Final.
Canoe Sprint:
Aimee Fisher - K1 500, K2 500 (with Lucy Matehaere, of Dunedin).
29yrs, Karamu High School.
August 6: 10.10pm, K2 500, Heats.
August 7: 12.10am, K2 500, quarter-finals; 7.30pm, KI 500, Heats; 11.30pm, K1 500, quarterfinals.
August 9: 8.30pm, K2 500, semifinals; 11pm, K2 500, Finals.
August 10: 8.30pm, K1 500, semifinals; 10.40pm, K1 500 Finals.
Hamish Legarth - K2 500 (with Kurtis Imrie, of Wellington), K4 500 (with Imrie, Max Brown, of Whanganui, Grant Clancy, of Auckland).
24yrs, Havelock North High School.
August 6: 7.30pm, K4, Heats; 9.30pm, K2 500, Heats; 9.10pm, K4, quarter-finals
August 7: 12.30am, K2 500, quarterfinals
August 8: 9.50pm, K4, semifinals; 11.50pm, K4, Final.
August 9: 9.10pm, K2 500, semifinals; 11.20pm, K2 500, Finals.
Hockey:
Greg Nicol (coach)
Shea McAleese (assistant coach)
Dominic Dixon (goalkeeper)
27yrs, Napier Boys’ High School.
Sean Findlay (midfield)
27yrs, Taradale High School
July 28, 3.30am, New Zealand v India.
July 29, 3.30am, New Zealand v Belgium.
July 31: 3am, New Zealand v Argentina.
August 1, 8.30pm, New Zealand v Australia.
August 3: 3am, New Zealand v Ireland.
August 4: 8pm and 10.30pm, Men’s Quarter-finals.
August 5: 3.30am and 6am, Men’s Quarter-finals.
August 7: 12.00am and 5am, Men’s Semifinals.
August 9: 12.00am, Bronze Medal Match; 5am, Gold Medal Match.
Rowing:
Emma Twigg – Women’s single sculls
37yrs, Napier Girls’ High School
July 27: 7pm, Heats.
July 28: 7pm, Repechages.
July 30: 7.30pm, Quarter-Finals.
August 1: 7.30pm, Semifinals.
August 3: 8.18pm, Final.
Tom Mackintosh – Men’s single sculls
27yrs, Lindisfarne College
July 27: 8.12pm, Heats.
July 28: 7.36pm, Repechages.
July 30: 8.10pm, Quarter-Finals.
August 1: 7.50pm, SemiFinals.
August 3: 8.30pm, Final.
Paralympics – August 28-September 8
Para Canoe:
Peter Cowan – Men’s Va’a Vl3 200 Single.
29yrs, Hastings Boys’ High School.
September 6: 10.05pm, Heats.
September 8: 8.56pm, semifinals; 10.25pm, Finals.
