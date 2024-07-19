Hawke's Bay's Olympians at Paris 2024 clockwise from top left, Hamish Legarth, Sean Findlay, Aimee Fisher, Dominic Dixon, Geordie Beamish, Tom Mackintosh, Peter Cowan (Paralympian), Emma Twigg. Photos / Photosport, NZME

Hawke’s Bay will get plenty of opportunity to cheer its Olympics hopefuls in the 2024 games starting Paris on Friday, with genuine prospects of top six placings and even medals to emulate the feats of past champions from the region.

In an era where most hopefuls have moved elsewhere to progress their dreams, at least seven members of the New Zealand team of 197 and at least one Paralympian still call the Bay home.

The Kiwi team will compete across 22 sports for the July 26-August 11 Olympic Games followed by the Paralympics on August 28-September 8.

The Hawke’s Bay contingent is headed by rowing’s golden single sculls pair - 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s champion Emma Twigg, and men’s prospect Tom Mackintosh, a member of New Zealand’s gold medal eight at Tokyo.

Canoe sprinter Aimee Fisher’s clash with New Zealand teammate Dame Lisa Carrington in the K1 500 is shaping as a games highlight in the water, and she also has prospects in the K2 500 with Dunedin paddler Lucy Matehaere.