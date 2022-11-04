Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Paralysed Haumoana surfcaster's remarkable tale of survival: 'I thought I was a goner'

James Pocock
By , James Pocock
3 mins to read
46-year-old Hastings surfcaster Duncan Torwick might have died after a freak accident paralysed him on Haumoana Beach, if it wasn't for a chance passerby. Photo / Duncan Ross Torwick

46-year-old Hastings surfcaster Duncan Torwick might have died after a freak accident paralysed him on Haumoana Beach, if it wasn't for a chance passerby. Photo / Duncan Ross Torwick

Duncan Torwick was paralysed on Haumoana Beach and struggling to breathe as waves crept over his head for 90 terrifying minutes until a passerby spotted him by chance.

Almost a week on from the freak

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today