46-year-old Hastings surfcaster Duncan Torwick might have died after a freak accident paralysed him on Haumoana Beach, if it wasn't for a chance passerby. Photo / Duncan Ross Torwick

Duncan Torwick was paralysed on Haumoana Beach and struggling to breathe as waves crept over his head for 90 terrifying minutes until a passerby spotted him by chance.

Almost a week on from the freak event, the 46-year-old Hastings local is gradually recovering in Christchurch Hospital, although he does not know if he will ever walk or surfcast alone again.

Torwick has been surfcasting for more than 30 years and a Pania Surfcasting Club member for about 29 years, having good placings in their recent Kahawai Competition.

It was this lifelong hobby he was enjoying with his dog Daisy at Haumoana Beach on Sunday when he fell over and found himself unable to move about 6.30pm.

"I had just gone down to cast one of my rods, turned to walk back up the beach and something cause me to stumble and I just couldn't stop myself falling."

The exact cause of his fall is unknown, but it created extra pressure on his spine which caused complete paralysis and left him stuck lying down in the sand as the tide gradually approached.

"I fell at half six, so I was lying there calling out for help and the water was getting closer and closer to me," Torwick said.

"As the water came in and started moving me around I thought I was a goner, I thought my time was up.

"I just didn't want to die and kept fighting.

Duncan Torwick said there were "not enough words" to thank his rescuers for saving his life. Photo/ Ian Cooper

He said it was thanks to his dog Daisy that passerby Liv Read was able to spot him.

"I somehow saw my dog get all excited out of the corner of my eye, so I knew someone was there and then next thing I knew someone was yelling out "Hey, are you ok?"

That was when he was dragged out of the water about 8pm and taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition before later transferring to Christchurch Hospital.

He said he hasn't spoken with his rescuers yet, but there were "not enough words" to thank them.

"There are no words to say how grateful I am to them for literally saving my life," he said.

"I'll have to speak with them once I've recovered and get back home."

Torwick said the accident had put him off surfcasting alone ever again.

He said his recovery has been slow this week, but he had made some progress.

"I have some slight movement in my hands, but I can't move them a lot and I still have absolutely no movement in my legs."

He will eventually transfer to Burwood Hospital and could spend four to five months there.

He said it is not certain yet whether the use of his legs will return.

He said everyone involved in his care has been brilliant and are treating him well at Christchurch Hospital, although it had been difficult getting used to everything being done for him while paralysed.