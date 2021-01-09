Paragliders take to the skies in Hawke's Bay

About 40 pilots took to the skies above Te Mata Peak as part of the this year's Hawke's Bay Regional Competition on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Paragliders taking part in this year's Hawke's Bay Regional Competition over the weekend were forced to make the best of the poor weather conditions.

Competition director Aaron Chesterman said while the weather was still good for flying, it might make the competition more difficult to judge.

"We are gonna go with what we've got.

"It's not great weather."

Crowds gathered around Te Mata Peak lookout to watch the pilots compete. Photo / Ian Cooper

The competition, which started on Thursday, has seen about 40 pilots from around the country, of varying ages taking part.

Sunday's competition started from Te Mata Peak Park around 11am with the official race starting at about 12.30pm.

As part of the competition, pilots race predetermined tracks in the sky. Photo / Ian Cooper

Pilots race predetermined race tracks in the sky as part of the competition.

Chesterman had hoped for better weather to show off what was on offer in Hawke's Bay, particularly for those who hadn't been before.

The winner's of the competition will be announced later on Monday. Photo / Ian Cooper

"It's good exposure for the area."

He said pilots would also be competing on Monday but possibly around other sites in Hawke's Bay.

Winners of the competition will be announced on Monday night.