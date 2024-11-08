Patmoy said that had sparked his renewed push for Pandaland.
“I think if our current Prime Minister asks for two panda bears, he will get it,” Patmoy said, who plans to meet with MPs.
Pandaland would need just over 500 visitors a day to be financially viable and would operate as a non-profit organisation, Patmoy said.
“There is not one zoo in the world that has panda bears that has less than 500 visitors a day.”
He said the entry fee (adults $40 and children $25) combined with sponsorship would cover annual operating costs, the panda loan fee, repayments for building the facility, and raise money for conservation work.
According to Sharp Consulting, the estimated price to build Pandaland is $17.5 million, which would feature an auditorium (where visitors would watch a 20-minute conservation talk), an enclosure for two giant pandas, a cafe and a shop.
“There are a lot of barriers, but none that are impenetrable,” Patmoy said.
“I’m the sort of person that is meticulous and goes one step at a time, very quietly, and makes sure one step is done properly before you move to the next step.
“That is the attitude you need for something like this, you can’t go about it like a bull in a china shop.”
Last month, he met with Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Hastings District Council CEO Nigel Bickle to present his vision and request the use of a portion of the Tōmoana Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds for $1a year.
That has not been approved, and Patmoy said he would look for other locations.