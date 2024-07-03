Hours later, after evacuating multiple flooded locations, Burne and hundreds of others were rescued by boat from the second-storey window of the old Enliven Centre further down the road. A broken window is still visible today as you drive down Pākōwhai Rd.

Melissa Burne was rescued from the upper floor of a building on Pākōwhai Rd during Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14, 2023. Photo / NZ Police

The water at her 1980 Pākōwhai Rd premises and nearby house reached “about a metre and a half”, and the water at the Enliven Centre had reached up to 3m.

Now, nearly 17 months after the flooding, some of those once-lifeless buildings on one of Hawke’s Bay’s hardest-hit roads have finally begun to see the hum of customers and clients again, a testament to the resilience of its staff and community.

One of them is the Coop, a three-winged co-op with a new cafe and tenants working together as the final touches on the workspaces begin to come to fruition.

Burne returned to her home last May and, after a brief stint of working at a shared space in Ahuriri, continued to get the co-op back to its former glory while navigating insurance claims.

The Coop building spearheaded by resident Melissa Burne is now back in action on Pākōwhai Rd. Photo / Warren Buckland

Local consultant Mat Arcus and cafe operator Matt Cooper have added to the business hum as things progress.

“It feels good to have the coffee shop open; that’s a big milestone, and we needed to get it back up and running,” Burne said.

Matt Cooper runs the cafe at the Coop on 1980 Pākōwhai Rd. Photo / Warren Buckland

Getting to this point hasn’t been easy, as the tight community of orchardists, businesses, and homeowners grappled with complicated insurance issues and land categorisation information.

“I got involved with the whole categorisation and rebuilding and I think a lot of people misunderstood or got misinformation about insurance and what to do with their houses,” Burne said.

“There’s quite a few they think need to be demolished that can be fixed.”

She believed that probably 70% of the community had vacated, with houses still being demolished to this day.

“We were probably about the third people back in Pākōwhai in May, and then we bought the business back in July. A lot of people retracted because they felt like they didn’t know what to do.”

Roxanne Magon (left) with daughter and Coop owner Melissa Burne and ArchInt designer Penny Fussell. Photo / Warren Buckland

Burne’s mother, Roxanne Magon, a former Pākōwhai Rd resident, also played a significant role in helping to get the business back up.

She said it “felt like home again” being back on the premises, but she also felt for those who continued to struggle or could not move back.

“We were allowed to fix it; a lot of Pākōwhai couldn’t, which was a real shame.”

She said she was also in the process of helping another local business, the Pākōwhai Store, get back on track with their rebuild.

“You don’t know these things until you’ve done it or been in the middle of it. Then you understand more what it actually means and the resources available.”

Penny Fussell (from left), Mat Arcus, Roxanne Magon and Melissa Burne work together at the CoOp Pākōwhai. Photo / Warren Buckland

While there is hope on the horizon, a question remains as to how many orchards will remain part of the business community in the area.

“I’m not sure how many orchards are going to be re-established because orcharding is sort of a 10-year plan to make any money. The orchards b[r]ought a lot of community as well.”

But for now, she’s grateful to see people return to the settlement and see things getting back to normal.

“Matt’s doing some amazing food, which is really good. It’s like the vision for the property I’ve had has finally come back.”

