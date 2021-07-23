Pakistani instruments, pearls and printmaking at CAN

Jennifer Heath with her display of handmade pearl jewellery at the CAN Midwinter Makers Market.

This weekend, on Saturday, July 31 you are in for a treat. CAN is lucky to be hosting the Pakistan Association and Friends of Hawke's Bay, who are offering two free interactive workshops, in the traditional music and instruments of Pakistan and traditional Pakistan calligraphy. This offers a unique opportunity for local communities to engage with and participate in a cultural experience.

The instruments to be showcased in the CAN workshop area are called the sitar, tabla and harmonium. You are welcome to join us to experience these particular instruments and international music played by world-class musicians.

On the CAN mezzanine, a skilled Muslim artist from the Pakistan and Friends Association of Hawke's Bay will deliver a workshop and exhibition of Islamic calligraphy and abstract art. You will work with acrylic paint on canvas and alcohol inks, exploring Islamic calligraphy combined with your own designs.

Please feel welcome to register and come along to enjoy this free cultural experience, supported by Napier Creative Communities.

Both workshops will take place at 10am and 11am, giving you two sessions to choose from and the opportunity to attend both. Pre-registration is essential. Please call CAN on 06 835 9448 or email bookings@thecan.co.nz to reserve your place. All welcome.

As CAN is Napier's Community Arts Centre, we are proud to cater for all age groups and level of ability with our programme of creative classes. Just recently, we have branched out to offer an extension of our classes at Keirunga Creative Hub.

If you haven't visited before, the hub is a network of buildings, historic and new, nestled among the trees that play host to various creative groups of artists in Havelock North. You will find the buildings adjacent to the legendary playground and home of the miniature steam train in Keirunga Gardens.

Keirunga Creative Hub is a fabulous facility, and being able to expand our range of workshops and offer them to the Hastings and Havelock North community seems a natural next step.

Only experienced and professional tutors who are experts in their field are contracted to teach CAN classes. Numbers will be restricted to allow the tutor to focus on each person individually during a session.

The first one-day workshop that can be booked in advance is textile printing with Sue Weston on Saturday, August 14. In this class you will explore the technique of mono-printing on to cotton or calico fabric using textile inks. This is perfect for print beginners, or sewing enthusiasts and bookings are open to anyone over 14.

Expert fabric printer Sue will share her knowledge and techniques to carefully guide you through the process of creating one-off pattern prints onto squares of fabric. These can then be used to create cushion covers, bags, face masks, patchwork quilts or any small sewing project that you have in mind.

Sue will have examples of her projects made with printed fabrics, from simple patchwork throws to a cushion and glasses cases. She will also bring some small patchwork art quilts to inspire you. Once you have learned this technique, it's easy to set up and carry on at home. No special or expensive equipment is required.

Also on offer are evening classes in linocut printmaking, Embroidery 101 for beginners and Embroidery 102 on Saturday, August 21 with stitch expert Ngaio Blackwood, and bookbinding with letterpress guru Terrie Reddish on Saturday, September 18.

More will be added as this exciting joint project gains momentum. As Havelock North is only a short drive from Napier, consider signing up with a group of friends for a creative day out together in the pleasant setting of Keirunga Gardens.

To book any of the classes, check out the CAN website www.thecan.co.nz, call 06 835 9448 or email bookings@thecan.co.nz for information and to reserve your spot.

Spend time with any of the CAN tutors at Keirunga and your creative cup will be filled with a fresh energy, and new skills ready to put into action. I would recommend you book a place before they all fill up.

Don't miss out on the Midwinter Maker's Market, on now at CAN. This annual event presents a unique opportunity to browse locally made, beautifully handcrafted products made by our talented Hawke's Bay artists.

CAN is encouraging visitors to BUY LOCAL; come and see the rich treasure of affordable goodies that are made right on your doorstep. The market will take place in CAN's beautiful main gallery, until Wednesday, August 4, and entry is free.

■ We look forward to welcoming you to CAN, 16 Byron St, on your next visit. Ask us about the benefits of becoming a Friend of CAN, and don't forget we are open 7 days per week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm.. As CAN is a registered charity, donations are always welcome. Info: 835-9448, thecan.co.nz or Facebook.