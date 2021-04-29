Pahiatua swimmers rewarded with championship cups

Cup winners with Andrew Arbuthnott (head coach.)

By Katrina Wilson

Pahiatua Swimming had a great 2021 season.

The weather came right just in time for the Learn to Swim classes held at the town pools.

We had 34 children ranging from 4 to 10-year-olds that moved up one if not two stages from where they started. Well done to the children that show up with enthusiasm and really worked hard during their lessons.

Dedicated coaches were: Maddie Rankin, Tim Treder, Anna Oswald, Ellie Moore, Lucas Belcher, Michelle Bradbury, Logan Spencer, George Anderson, Kate Tylee, Charlotte White, Maia Richards, Briannah Broughton, Tiari Aspinall, Manaia Aspinall and Tiara Reiri.

Swimming Club, which is held at the Tararua College, was lower in numbers this year with around 54 children. Despite the low numbers we managed to have children in all age groups this year.

This meant that we were able to hand out all the cups for the first time in a few years. It was great to see all the children with enthusiasm every Tuesday and Thursday night to get in, work hard and have fun despite the water temperature being a little chilly some nights. It made coaching really easy and enjoyable.

Race nights have been made a bit easier with the programme as you go! Although there were a few teething problems Sarah managed to sort them and now race night runs a lot faster and efficiently. Sarah Tuhura organised and ran this.

■ Championship Cups 2021:

Most 1st over race night - 16+ Girls, Davy Rose Cup – Amber Spencer. 16+ Boys - Richardson Cup – William Sainsbury.

Under 16 Girls, Cornelius Cup – Katie Oswald. Under 16 Boys, Barrett Cup – Logan Spencer. Under 14 Girls, Hewald Cup – Briannah Broughton. Under 14 Boys, Clapcott Cup – Austyn Beales. Under 12 Girls, Parker Cup – Harriet Jackson. Under 12 Boys, Winnard Cup – Angus Poyzer. Under 10 girls, Tua Cup – Charlotte Moss. Under 10 boys, Beales Cup - Henry Anderson. Margaret Mabey Memorial Cup – Width cup Learner Girls – Fastest time over all – Kathy Burgess-Henson. Murphy Cup – Width cup Learner Boys – Fastest time over all – Tahu Monk. Cosford Cup – Girls Learner Length – Bucket 1 only- Fastest time overall – Kathy Burgess-Henson. Nation Family Cup – Boys Learner Length – Bucket 1 only - Fastest time overall – Hugo Jackson. Farmer Cup – Girls 50m Freestyle – Amber Spencer. Farmer Cup – Boys 50m Freestyle – Logan Spencer. Manawatu Centre Cup – 100m Individual Medley – Boys and Girls Open – Logan Spencer. Robin Mackenzie Memorial Cup – 100m Freestyle - 11 yrs and under - Boys & Girls – Angus Poyzer. Lewis Cup – 100m Freestyle Boys – 12yrs and over – Logan Spencer. Scarborough Cup – 100m Freestyle Girls – 12yrs and over – Amber Spencer. The Impett Challenge Cup – 200m Freestyle Girls – Open – Briannah Broughton. Carrington Cup- 200m Freestyle Boys – Open – Logan Spencer. Hannifen Cup - Most Improved Freestyle (Bucket 1) – Serafina McGregor. Bob Hewald Memorial Trophy - Most Improved Backstroke (Bucket 2) – Keian White. Henry Gerritsen Cup – Most Improved Breaststroke (Bucket 3) – Jemma Aitken and Jackson Reynolds. Wills Cup - Most Improved Butterfly (Bucket 4) – Charlotte Moss. Hemopo Cup - Learner Best Trier (Bucket 1) – Clare Emmerson. Pahiatua Swimming Club Cup – Most Improved Junior (Bucket 2-4) – Leyanna Richards. Trevor and Carol Rankin Cup - Junior Best Trier (Bucket 2-4) – Ruby Moore. Hewald Cup - Most Improved Junior Squad – Ricki Reynolds. Winnard Wilson Cup - Senior Best Trier (Squads) – Rory Poyzer. The Barry Devenport Cup – Points awarded for attendance, attitude, manners etc – Kathy Burgess-Henson.