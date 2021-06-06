Pahiatua Golf results: Pot of golf balls at end of rainbow?

Golf balls at the end of the rainbow? Pahiatua Golf Club is holding informal coaching, which is taking place on Thursday mornings, 9am-11am.

Pahiatua Golf Club – results: Thursday, May 20 – Hibberd Trophy, Stableford. 1 M Thomson 35 points, 2 L Toheriri 34 points and 3 P Johns 32 points.

Saturday, May 22 – Stableford . 1 P Johns 39 points, 2 T Lozell 38 points, 3 M Thomson 35 points, 4 D Campbell 34 points, 5 KP Bourke 33 points and 6 M Galvin 32 points. Closest to Pin: #9 J Kelly, #12 T Lozell. Twos – K P Bourke (9), K Groves (9), N Kelly (12), N Pearson (eagle on 13). Jackpot hole #12 struck by N Kelly.

Tuesday, May 25 – Stableford and matches. 1 P McCool 33 points, 2 T Cuttance 30 points, 3= P Abbot and P Huddleston 29 points. Drawn Twos: S Ashton and M McAvoy. Accuracy – Longest Putt #14, M Brislane.

Thursday, May 27 – Hibberd Trophy, Stableford. 1 M Thomson 38 points, 2 P Johns 33 points, 3 R Fryer 30 points.

Saturday, May 29 – Stableford. 1 N Pearson 32 points, 2 P Johns 26 points, 3 R Fryer 26 points.

Tuesday, June 1 – LGU Gold Medal and Stableford Button. MBM Rd 2 and 2nd Qualifying, 1 M Drysdale 73 nett, 2= D Smith and P Bisset 79 nett, 4= T Cuttance, L Wheeler and L Cotton 83 nett. Twos: C Daysh (9), P Bisset (14). Accuracy – Longest Putt #18, M Drysdale. Winner of Gold Medal and Stableford Button – M Drysdale with 73 nett and 36 points.

Interclub results

On Monday, May 24, the Silver team of Pam Bisset, Lindy Wheeler, Colleen Daysh and Deb Henricksen played Rangatira Blue at Wanganui and had a half while the District team (Margaret Brislane, Sue Ross, Trish Cuttance and Margaret Alding) played Castlecliff at Levin and lost 1-4.

A strong showing by our Marquis Shield team on Sunday, May 23, produced awesome results! Well done to the team – Senior: Kieran Pierey, Noel Coombe, Danny Pierey and Nigel Pearson, Intermediate: Steven McHardy, Lionel Toheriri, Shaun Smith and Richard Stewart and Juniors: Mark Thomson, Brett MacDougall, Tony Lozell and Todd McHardy. The team, playing Masterton at Mahunga won their singles matches 8 ½ to 3 ½ and fourball matches 5 to 1 to take the team win of 4 points.

On Monday, May 24, the Silver team beat Eketahuna 4½ to 1½ at Marton, while at Levin the District team of Pam Huddleston, Margaret Brislane, Paula McCool and Trish Cuttance beat Castlecliff at Manawatū.