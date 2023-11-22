Pahiatua dog park work progressing

The wet day was no issue for David Swansson building a fence around the future site of the Pahiatua dog park. Photo / Leanne Warr

The wet day was no issue for David Swansson building a fence around the future site of the Pahiatua dog park. Photo / Leanne Warr

A five-year mission to create a dog park in Pahiatua is one step closer to completion with new fencing.

David Swansson of Bang It Fencing has been busy installing fence posts and wire at the park, which will be at Rotary Park, Pahiatua.

Further plans include dog agility-type furniture and a water fountain.

In June, Ben Luders, who is on the committee behind the development of the park, told the Bush Telegraph there were also talks around rubbish bins, a bag dispenser and seating.

The committee had also discussed planting native trees during the second stage of development.