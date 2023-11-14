The soldiers made an impressive sight along Main St. Photo / Leanne Warr

It turned out a warm and sunny day for the charter parade through Pahīatua as part of the commemorations for Armistice Day 2023.

Victor Company of the 1st Battalion marched the main street of Pahīatua, watched by a crowd of residents and dignitaries before presenting for inspection by Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis.

The 1st Battalion marching along Tararua St toward Main. Photo / Leanne Warr

The charter gives the 1st Battalion permission to march with drums beating, flags flying, bayonets fixed and swords drawn through the streets of Pahīatua and Dannevirke, alternating every two years. Photo / Leanne Warr

The marchers are challenged by a senior member of local police. Photo / Leanne Warr

Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson explained the charter, which was signed on October 7, 2016 by then-mayor Roly Ellis, as part of his final duty as mayor.

He told those assembled that the charter gave the officers and soldiers of the 1st battalion the freedom to march through the towns of Dannevirke and Pahīatua.

A parade was held every second year, alternating between the two towns.

Honorary Colonel Brigadier (retired) Phil Gibbons. Photo / Leanne Warr

Honorary Colonel Brigadier (retired) Phil Gibbons said the granting of a charter by a city or district on a military unit was drawn originally from the Middle Ages in England.

“In more recent times the granting of the freedom by a district through a charter is a means whereby the civic authority can express a close relationship with a unit such as the 1st Battalion.”

He said they were acknowledging through the parade the granting of the charter by the Tararua District to the 1st Battalion and the battalion’s right to exercise its freedom in the district through the charter.

Gibbons went on to talk about Armistice Day, saying that mere words weren’t adequate to describe the ordeal New Zealanders went through between 1914 and 1918.

He said from the time the artillery, the machine guns and the rifles fell silent at 11am on the 11th of November 1918, the war had claimed the lives of more than 18 million people, including 16,000 New Zealanders.

Among that toll, there were 898 from the wider Manawatū region.

Of that time in history, he said “the men of the New Zealand division greeted the news of armistice with an overwhelming sense of relief”.

An account of that moment noted there was no jubilation or excitement, with each soldier asking themselves and each other “how soon can I get home?”

“Of those who returned from World War I, one was a private: Alfred Russell.”

Gibbons said Private Russell was born in Lower Hutt and died in Pahīatua in 1919, a year after he had returned from the war.

“Private Russell was one of a thousand soldiers who died within 12 months of returning home to New Zealand.”

The soldier also had three other brothers who had served alongside him.

“Today is a day for us to remember them and the many others for their service.”

Collis acknowledged the presence of several dignitaries, including the president of the RSA Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay and the east coast district, former mayors and the Polish ambassador to New Zealand, Grzegorz Kowal.

She spoke briefly on the history of the Tararua District before welcoming the 1st Battalion.

The relationship with the battalion began in 2013 when they held a large exercise in the district.

“Many of us remember this exercise fondly,” she said. “The community and especially the children engaged well and were excited with the battalion and I still remember the children being asked: ‘Are you friend or foe?’”

Collis said former mayor Roly Ellis, an ex-military man himself, had been keen to work on a charter in appreciation of assistance given, and it was the exercise that had moved the discussion forward.

She said since the first charter the relationship had grown significantly and special occasions were now shared.

“They have allowed me to visit their museum and learn their proud history. To be present at significant occasions. And most recently at the opening and blessing of the memorial wall to remember and honour those who have passed from the battalion during service.”

Collis also spoke of her visit to Le Quesnoy and the opening of the Liberation Museum.

She said she visited the fields of Flanders and grounds where New Zealanders served and fought, as well as memorials.

“I’m proud that this district remembers and that we all have a role to play in contributing to honour them and remembering what they sacrificed for our freedom.”