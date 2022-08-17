Outgoing Napier council CEO Steph Rotarangi takes extended leave

Last month Napier council CEO Dr Steph Rotarangi was the fourth executive to resign from the council in quick succession. Photo / NZME

Last month Napier council CEO Dr Steph Rotarangi was the fourth executive to resign from the council in quick succession. Photo / NZME

The outgoing Napier City Council chief executive will not be on deck during her final two months in charge after taking extended leave, the council has confirmed.

Dr Steph Rotarangi resigned as CEO in late July after just 18 months in the top job - giving three months' notice.

Since then, Rotarangi has elected to take extended leave until the end of her notice period at the end of October, the council confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Napier City Council was accused of having a "serious culture issue" following her resignation.

It was revealed last month that she was the fourth executive to resign from the council in quick succession.

The three other executives who resigned included Antoinette Campbell (in April), Jon Kingsford (in May), and Adele Henderson (in June).

It led to current councillor and mayoral candidate Nigel Simpson claiming the council "has a serious culture and leadership issue".

He said it was going to be a big decision around who to appoint as the next CEO.

In a statement on Wednesday, the council confirmed Rotarangi would not be returning prior to the end of her notice period.

"Elected members and the executive leadership team of Napier City Council are working together to ensure a robust plan is in place for the ongoing leadership of the organisation," the statement read.

"Currently, Debra Stewart, executive director infrastructure has taken on the role of acting chief executive through to September 12."