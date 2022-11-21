Coterie are an Australian-New Zealand band with members representing Te Aupouri, Nga Puhi & Ngai Te Rangi and performing music from pop and rock to reggae. Photo / Supplied

Outfield Festival will bring a cacophony of 37 different artists to Hawke’s Bay for a summer’s day of eclectic music.

The festival is set down for the day from 1pm on Saturday, February 11, at Te Awanga Downs.

Four-man band Coterie, fresh from touring with Six60, Auckland rapper JessB, renowned Aotearoa producer P Money, and dub and electronic bass music collective from Wellington, Rhombus, will headline the huge range of acts, with something for everyone.

Indie pop-rock band Vacations, from Australia, and drum and bass artists Dillinja and Kasra from the UK, will also join in from outside Aotearoa to mix it up live on stage.

Other musicians at the festival will include No Cigar, Masaya, Body Ocean, Dolphin Friendly, Daffodils, Arahi, Frank Booker, Dateline, Hurricane Emily, Wattsson, Sunz, Wet Denim, Ruffhouse Crew, Levi, Skye, Waja, Logee, BMC, Deep Fried Funk, High Rotation Soundsystem, Sneeky, Larry Nobody, Ella Pollett, The Cellars, Danica Bryant, Atlantic Wave, Liberty, DJ Untz, Bex On Dex and Zana.

Earlybird tickets are on sale now - adult tickets are $119, tickets for youths aged 13-17 are $79, and for kids aged 12 and under who are accompanied by a parent or guardian, entry is free.

There are discounts on the ticket price for a group of five adults or a family of two adults and one youth.

The news comes a few days before tickets are set to go on sale for what is arguably the biggest Hawke’s Bay concert since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sir Rod Stewart’s gig at Mission Estate on Saturday, April 8, alongside special guest Cyndi Lauper, will have a presale for tickets at 11am on Thursday, while the general sale will open at 11am on Friday.

General admission tickets are $162 and will be on sale through Live Nation or Ticketmaster.











