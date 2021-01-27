Out on a Limb for all arborist services and firewood

Clarke about to cut up pine limbs on a local farm property.

Advertorial

Clarke Harris is thriving in his business in 2021 as "Out on a Limb". He has built up a large group of loyal customers and repeat custom has become an increasing aspect of his business.

"Out on a Limb" is a pretty good name for what he does too. Clarke is an arborist, often going out on a limb in harness to shape trees, eliminate dead wood or progressively fell them from the top in tight situations.

Clarke's powerful Wood Chipper for creating mulch from foliage.

Clarke is well equipped but he believes you don't need expensive gear, just a little bit of know how. He has found over the last few years, experience is a great teacher, being involved in a huge range of challenges which he has met successfully.

He also trims hedges and prunes trees, including power line clearing. In trimming and felling trees he is careful not to damage surrounding foliage.

With Summer in full swing it is time for people to assess the amount of foliage they need for shade and to take action to trim or remove those "you never noticed had grown so big." Clarke is your man to help.

With investment in a powerful wood chipper Clarke can turn up to 15cm thick branches into fine garden mulch – a welcome addition for the garden.

Clarke also has a stump grinder which can remove stumps in a very short time, creating options for garden redesign.

In the last year Clarke has also expanded into woodlot felling for farmers, being helped by a mate to cut and transport woodlots to market. For this he has acquired a 24-tonne bush guarded digger and has access to a D6 bulldozer.

Clarke has invested in a Whoppa Choppa firewood processor which has enabled him to build up a steady supply of firewood which is available at very reasonable prices. Give him a call for quick delivery especially now when it is dry.

Clarke is very conscious that safety is a major part of the business nowadays having to get a ticket for every part of the job.

Clarke is only too pleased to inspect and quote freely for a job. He can be contacted on 027 555 1160.

Be persistent as often Clarke is out of range in the backblocks fulfilling a contract. He will get back to you and it is worth the wait.