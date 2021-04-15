Orca spotted in Napier swimming close to shore

Orca were spotted off the coast of Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Orca were spotted in Napier again on Thursday; the two whales were first seen at Whirinaki heading south.

What is thought to be a mother and calf were visiting Ahuriri harbour on Thursday afternoon, probably looking for stingray to snack on.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor captured the killer whales' day out, swimming by the rocks and getting close to a fishing boat.

Killer whales usually come in close to shore to search for stingray. Photo / Paul Taylor