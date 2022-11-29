Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Orca scientist talks team through five-hour Porangahau whale rescue

CHB Mail
5 mins to read
The Pōrangahau community refloat an orca that stranded itself on the beach. Video / Supplied

The Pōrangahau community refloat an orca that stranded itself on the beach. Video / Supplied

A family marking a memorial with a visit to Porahganahu Beach found themselves in a five-hour marathon to help save a stranded orca calf, while its mother lay dead nearby.

John Pickett was with his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today