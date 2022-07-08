Don Alexander (left) and Phillip Anderson pack bins of fruit to be sent south.

Don Alexander (left) and Phillip Anderson pack bins of fruit to be sent south.

With citrus fruit ripening on our trees, it's now time to start thinking a short way ahead to this year's Ahuriri Rotary Club's annual Citrus Drive. This year's drive will start on Saturday, August 6, and finish on Sunday, August 28.

For more than 30 years Ahuriri Rotary Club has been collecting surplus citrus fruit donated by the Hawke's Bay community for free distribution to cities and towns in the lower North Island and more recently to Otago and Southland. This fruit is then distributed free to rest homes, social services and senior citizens in and around the Otago-Southland area and is gratefully appreciated.

Citrus can be dropped off, preferably in cartons or bags to save damage, at the following locations.

● BP, Carlyle St, Napier

● Caltex, Hyderabad Rd, Napier

● Mobil, 164 Taradale Rd

● BP, Greenmeadows

● Caltex, 366 Gloucester St, Taradale

● BP, Main Road, Clive

● Young Motors, Main Rd, Bay View

■ If anyone needs their fruit picked up, contact Phillip Anderson on 027 4410718 or Don Alexander on (06) 8448322.