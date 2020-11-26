Oranga Tamariki names Julie Tangaere as East Coast regional manager

Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive Grainne Moss, East Coast Regional Manager Julie Tangaere and Deputy Chief Executive, Alison McDonald. Photo / Supplied

Julie Tangaere was recently appointed to a new role as Regional Manager, Oranga Tamariki – Ministry for Children, East Coast allowing her to return home to Hawke's Bay after 12 years in Wellington.

Born and raised in Hawke's Bay, she attended St Joseph's Māori Girls' College in Napier where she developed great leadership skills under the direction of teachers such as Dame Georgina Kingi, who continues to teach and guide great future leaders at the school.

Tangaere holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Graduate Diploma in Public Sector Management (with distinction) from Massey University and has worked for several years in the public sector in senior management roles that include: Regional Director, Te Hauāuru, Treaty Settlements at the Office for Māori Crown Relations – Te Arawhiti; Chief Registrar and National Director of the Māori Land Court, Ministry of Justice; Director of the Waitangi Tribunal and Regional Director and Registrar of the Māori Land Courts Takitimu (Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa), Tairawhiti (Gisborne/East Coast) and Te Waipounamu (South Island) Districts.

Her wealth of networks and experience will be well applied in her new role.

She continues to be involved in her marae/hapū. Tangaere and husband John Tangaere (JT) are committed te reo, tikanga, health and wellbeing.

The couple are passionate about kapa haka, Ironmāori and waka ama. "When I'm not working, I enjoy whānau time, doing waka ama and prior to Covid-19 my husband JT and I also liked to travel," she said.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana is delighted to have Tangaere in this role.

"We've always wanted someone who was marae-based with tikanga who can nurture and set up the vibrations into government departments in this role, rather than government telling us what to do.

"We are very proud of Julie and wish her all the best and will support her in this new and challenging position", says Mr Tomoana.

"I'm happy to be home", Tangaere said.

"Working at Oranga Tamariki gives me a unique opportunity be here at home helping to shape and influence the direction of our work that continues to be a high priority both for our whānau and communities in the Hawkes Bay, Wairarapa and the East Coast regions".

Sidebar:

*Julie Tangaere

Hapu: Ngāti Mahuika, Ngāi Te Upokoiri, Ngāti Hinemanu

Marae: Runanga, Omahu

Iwi: Ngāti Kahungunu