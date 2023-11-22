Some meals are just too big for people like me.

I don’t eat certain foods. Like most veggies.

Shocking, I know.

It’s always been a problem and I’ve tried to do something about it, but sadly there doesn’t seem to be anyone who has the capability of persuading my brain to enjoy these foods as much as I enjoy say, chocolate. Plus it’s a lot harder to stick to healthy eating when you don’t have anyone to give you a proverbial slap upside the head now and then.

As I’ve learned over the past few years, food avoidance is a real phenomenon and is now considered an eating disorder known as Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID). A certain small number among the population have issues with different foods.

I’m aware I need to cut down on some foods. For me, it’s more quality rather than quantity. But I’m not here to complain about how badly I eat.

I sometimes go to local cafes but I struggle with finding something that I’ll actually eat, that has a small enough portion that I won’t feel guilty about leaving some behind. And, I don’t want to be one of those nightmare customers who make unreasonable demands.

I once asked a cafe if it could do half portions. I was told no. But there is one cafe in Dannevirke that will at least meet me halfway and allow me to order something from the kids’ menu (or at least the picky eaters’ menu). The portions are still a bit big, but I feel less guilty about leaving food behind.

As a mate said, the amount of food that gets wasted in cafes is terrible.

I once went to lunch with a friend’s mum while on holiday in America. Yes, I’m well aware their portion sizes are way bigger than ours, but I asked for a particular meal that was entree-sized, and that was about the same size most cafes or restaurants here offer as a main.

So, I’ve got a suggestion for you cafe owners who want to keep customers like me coming back. How about giving people a choice of portion size? If they want a small main, they can order one. Or if they want a bigger portion, they can order that.

I’m not talking about entrees or starters as the choices tend to be somewhat limited, but actual meals, such as a burger, or in the case of my favourite cafe, the slider. I’d rather not just eat garlic bread for lunch, but that’s pretty much the only choice I have if I don’t want a huge meal. Did I say I’m a picky eater?

I get that there is a cost involved and I’m not suggesting for a second that they do heavy discounts on the meals, but there has to be a way to work out the maths so it’s not too expensive to create and not too expensive for the customer. That way, you can cut down on food waste.

And pardon the pun, but I hope I’ve given you food for thought.