Opening of Ahuriri barbecue area realises project of late ‘Mr Rotary’

Sue Page, president of the Ahuriri Rotary Club, at the new barbecue area opening in Ahuriri on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A former president of the Rotary Club of Ahuriri remembered as “Mr Rotary” by fellow members passed away only a couple of months before seeing the opening of a long-running project he revived.

A new shade sail barbecue area with seating and picnic tables has been built on the beachfront opposite Harbour View Motels to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Ahuriri.

The club celebrated its 50th in 2018, and the Rotary Club of Ahuriri approached the Napier City Council with the proposal to develop a barbecue area intended to mark the occasion, but the project was not able to be finished at the time.

Club president Sue Page said the president at the time, Mike Smith, managed to give life to the project again after it had stalled.

“We used to call him “Mr Rotary” - he was very much a Rotary man, very much a community man, and he was involved in a lot of community organisations, not just Rotary.”

She said he sadly passed away suddenly only a couple of months before the project was due to open, but club members will be reminded of him when they pass the barbecue area.

The Ahuriri Rotary Club contributed $30,000 towards the cost of the barbecue area.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise will officially open the barbecue area on Monday, December 12, at 5.30pm.