On October 9, the OngaOnga Golf Club featured its popular Carberry Trays and Chrystall Bowls tournament.
This is a Canadian mixed foursomes competition, restricted to club members and those closely associated with the club. Partners are drawn on the day.
John and Rewa Buchanan started the 'Carberry Trays' competition in 1954, donating matching trays named after their farming property at OngaOnga. This is a net competition, with the winners holding the trays for a year and receiving a gift voucher.
Three years later, another farming couple, Bruce and Pat Chrystall from Springhill, added a second competition named the 'Chrystall Bowls', to be played in conjunction with the Carberry Trays. The prizes for this Stableford competition, in an acknowledgement of the sponsor's surname, were crystal bowls - or, in more recent years, crystal glasses.
Prizes were presented by descendants Robert and Cassandra Buchanan, and Roger and Alison Chrystall.
Results for 2022:
Carberry Trays
Winners: Sandra Foster and Colin Howell
Runners-up: Deb Ruwhiu and Andrew Riddiford
Chrystall Bowls:
Winners: Jack Stewart and Jess White
Runners-up: Lynne Meredith and Perry Simpson