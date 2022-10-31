John and Rewa Buchanan started the Carberry Trays competition in 1954.

On October 9, the OngaOnga Golf Club featured its popular Carberry Trays and Chrystall Bowls tournament.

This is a Canadian mixed foursomes competition, restricted to club members and those closely associated with the club. Partners are drawn on the day.

Pat and Bruce Chrystall instigated the Chrystall Bowls competition.

John and Rewa Buchanan started the 'Carberry Trays' competition in 1954, donating matching trays named after their farming property at OngaOnga. This is a net competition, with the winners holding the trays for a year and receiving a gift voucher.

2022 Chrystall Bowl winners Jack Stewart and Jess White.

Three years later, another farming couple, Bruce and Pat Chrystall from Springhill, added a second competition named the 'Chrystall Bowls', to be played in conjunction with the Carberry Trays. The prizes for this Stableford competition, in an acknowledgement of the sponsor's surname, were crystal bowls - or, in more recent years, crystal glasses.

2022 Carberry Trays winners Sandra Foster and Colin Howell.

Prizes were presented by descendants Robert and Cassandra Buchanan, and Roger and Alison Chrystall.

Results for 2022:

Carberry Trays

Winners: Sandra Foster and Colin Howell

Runners-up: Deb Ruwhiu and Andrew Riddiford

Chrystall Bowls:

Winners: Jack Stewart and Jess White

Runners-up: Lynne Meredith and Perry Simpson