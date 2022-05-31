One teen found, another remains missing in Hawke's Bay

Johnette Edwards, 15, has been missing since last Wednesday. Photo / Facebook

One teenager has been found safe and well while another remains missing in Hawke's Bay, police have confirmed.

On Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed a missing girl Kirihana, 15, had been found safe and well following an appeal to find her.

She had been missing from her home in Flaxmere, Hastings for over a week prior to being located.

However, another girl from Maraenui in Napier, Johnette Edwards, 15, remains missing and police are still asking for help from the public to locate her.

The two missing cases are not thought to be related, police confirmed.

Johnette has been missing since last Wednesday and mum Christiene Edwards says her daughter took a phone and some clothes and blankets with her and called her godmother that afternoon, just to say she was okay and "having a time out".

Johnette has been missing for almost a week. Photo / Police

Christiene said her daughter had run away from home before but never for this long and the family was worried about her safety.

Her daughter has messaged her godmother and aunties a couple of times over Facebook Messenger, but Christiene said no-one had heard her voice since last Wednesday, and the family was very concerned someone else might have her phone and be sending those messages.

She said she was also known to frequent the Flaxmere area and might be in that suburb.

"Please contact police or myself if you know where she is," she said.

She said Johnette often wore her dark curly hair up in a bun, and might be spotted wearing a coloured scarf. Johnette is about 166cm tall (5ft 5in) and of solid build.

If you have seen Johnette or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact police on 111 and quote file number 220529/5000.