One taken to hospital after three-car crash closes York Rd, Hastings

Crews were working to remove the cars from the blocked road. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person been taken to hospital after a three-car crash which closed York Rd in Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash shortly before 8.30am.

Crews were working to remove the cars which were blocking the road and traffic control was requested.

York Rd had been closed between Maraekakaho Rd and the Hawke's Bay Expressway but was expected to reopen about 9am, she said.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

Two ambulances were sent after being notified at 8.26am.