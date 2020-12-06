One seriously injured after stabbing in Hastings

One person was seriously injured after an assault in Hastings on Sunday night. Photo / Warren Buckland

The weekend violence in Hawke's Bay continued on Sunday night after a person was stabbed in an assault in Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Warren St, Hastings, about 9.20pm on Sunday.

Police said one person was seriously injured after an assault.

The victim was located on Heretaunga St East, Hastings, shortly after.

A St John spokeswoman said one person in a critical condition was transported to hospital.

He is now in a stable condition.

A police cordon is currently in place on Eastbourne St, Hastings, where officers are conducting a scene examination.

A police spokeswoman said the offender/offenders are yet to be located and enquiries are ongoing.

The spokeswoman said it is unclear if any weapons were involved but a local at the scene said he believed it was a stabbing.

"It is not believed to have been an incident between gangs at this stage," she said.

The St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

The incident came 12 hours after another suspected stabbing in Flaxmere on Sunday morning.

Police and ambulances were called to the Hastings suburb after reports of an assault and disorder.

A witness said the altercation occurred "between a lot of young people of gang affiliations".

The incident happened near the intersection of Flaxmere Ave and Margate Ave, police said.

Contrary to the witness reports, police did not believe the incident was gang-related.

Police later said one person was hospitalised with superficial injuries.

Early last week, two men suffered gunshot wounds in separate firearms incidents on consecutive nights in Napier.

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Napier on Tuesday night, before another shooting, in Maraenui, happened on Wednesday night.

Last month, six people were arrested and two stabbed when 14 people brawled in Flaxmere.

Six people arrested in the November fight were referred to Youth Aid.