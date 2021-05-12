One person seriously injured in Haumoana crash

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on East Rd, Haumoana. Photo / Shannon Johnstone

One person has been seriously injured after a crash in Haumoana.

Emergency services were called to the crash on East Rd, near the British Car Museum, about 8.15am on Thursday.

A St John Ambulance one person sustained serious injuries and was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance.

A rapid response vehicle also attended the scene.

Police were also called to Tuki Tuki Rd, Haumoana, shortly before 7am after reports of a car in a drain.

A police spokeswoman said nobody was in the vehicle upon arrival.