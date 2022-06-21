One person seriously injured in Hastings explosion

Fire services were alerted to an explosion in Twyford, Hastings at 11.39am Tuesday, where a person was seriously injured. Photo / NZME

Fire services were alerted to an explosion in Twyford, Hastings at 11.39am Tuesday, where a person was seriously injured. Photo / NZME

A person has been seriously injured after an explosion in Hastings on Tuesday morning.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded to called at 11.33am to an incident in an industrial area on Omahu Rd in Twyford.

Paramedics treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said fire services were alerted to an explosion at a commercial property at 11.39am and two fire trucks attended the incident.

MORE TO COME