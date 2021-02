A person has suffered serious injuries after crashing into a fence on Woburn Rd, Hatuma, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Emergency services were called to the crash on Woburn Rd, Hatuma, CHB, about 7.44am on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said a car had crashed through a fence.

The sole occupant of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

A helicopter and one fire truck from Waipukurau are currently at the scene.

Police and St John Ambulance staff are also at the scene.